Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
51727410_thumbnail

Mets 2020 projections: Rick Porcello

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

Rick Porcello made 32 starts in 2019, the eighth time in his 11-year MLB career that he topped the 30-start plateau. He’s never had fewer than 27 starts in a season, a pretty remarkable run of heal…

Tweets