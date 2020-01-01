Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Pete Alonso interested in pick-up games once it's safe

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

With the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie no longer hosting workouts and the regular season delayed until May 9 at the earliest, Tampa-native Pete Alonso tweeted Tuesday that he was interested in playing in pick-up games once it's...

