New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
All 30 MLB teams donating $1 million each to ballpark employees affected by coronavirus outbreak
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The Mets had previously been scheduled to open the season at home against the defending-champion Washington Nationals on that day, beginning a three-game series. The Yankees, meanwhile, were scheduled to kick things off with a three-game series in...
Tweets
-
The New York Mets are helping pay minor leaguers before MLB comes up with plan https://t.co/9s0IVWRVgVBlogger / Podcaster
-
💡 Got an idea. Head to head general Mets trivia. Game show style. 2 fans Skype in, and I’d host it. Broadcast live across @The7Line platforms. Few rounds worth various points, then a final round where contestants can make a wager (like jeopardy). Winner gets some sort of $ prizeFree Agent
-
Several teams -- Rays, Mets, Red Sox and Dodgers included -- have continued to pay minor leaguers allowances past when players were sent home. The latest: https://t.co/Hdc4yRcAXQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil, Daniel Murphy, Keith Hernandez and the 2020 Mets All Irish* Team https://t.co/BH9vPCbN1qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Taco Tuesday on St Patricks Day just seems so sacrilegiousFree Agent
-
RT @ChrisCarlin: Imagine this question was posed in the middle of Tom Brady’s prime. Who would you rather have: #Brady or Belichick?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets