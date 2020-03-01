New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
COVID19 Home School Plans: Write A Journal Diary Or Log
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Our teachers are sending home multiple assignments which do take up the equivalent of a full school day. We already have Mo Willems stepping up with his Lunch Doodles to teach and entertain our chi…
Tweets
-
this quarantine is the weirdest mix of “text your ex” and “break up” sznI’ll say this, there’s never been an easier time to break up with someone you don’t want to see anymoreBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYCMayor: After a tough few weeks, we had some really good news today: an agreement we locked with @NYCHealthSystem and BioReference Laboratories will allow us to test 5,000 people a day for COVID-19. We’re in a race against time and this will help us beat the clock and save lives. https://t.co/PsvdrYq1GdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mccann981: @atingwald @Metstradamus @ryanfagan @nlbmprez Does it have to be a former Mets player? If not then Smoltz for the pitching lesson. Olreud for the hitting lesson, even though I am not a lefty.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Marquess of Queensberry rules will be observed on all occasions.TV / Radio Network
-
Koufax, Ruth, Rivera.New challenge to pass the time. So, you’re facing one of these loaded all-time lineups that you just created. But you’re allowed to carry any three pitchers to win one game. Go ahead, do better than my staff: Pedro Martinez Randy Johnson Jacob deGrom https://t.co/FlVrIcdGBgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pretty Dangerous Duo!!!What is your birthday in Mets baseball numbers? https://t.co/jFMTLqciPxTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets