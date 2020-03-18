Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-10-06-at-9.19.14-am

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the Big Quiet begins

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8s

SLACKISH REACTION:   It was a pretty normal morning at the Donuts Chain.  Not quite a full parking lot, but definitely more people than the day before.  I did a search for Mets and Baseball and there’s nothing.  There was barely Mets news when there...

Tweets