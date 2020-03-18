Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51752736_thumbnail

Will Coronavirus stop New Era from making stupid Mets caps? Nope.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45m

Even coronavirus cannot stop horrible caps from being manufactured.  This one is called the “Flawless” – I guess Trump picked that name.   Only $40 for this one. Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey Series #1: Player's Choice Jeff Francoeur

Tweets