How about Ian Kinsler? He's one of just three pitchers in 2019 to throw a curve that had a spin rate of at least 3,600 RPM! Dillon Maples & Garrett Richards are the other two.

Michael Mayer For your viewing pleasure, a thread of position players showing off their stuff on the mound. Kevin Plawecki faced 6 batters in 2019, and retired all 6. https://t.co/nnwKFprNvP