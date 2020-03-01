Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50941815_thumbnail

Long Layoff a Double-Edged Sword for Yoenis Cespedes

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

At this point in time, there is no telling how many games the New York Mets will get to play in 2020. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Opening Day may be pushed back into June, if not later.

Tweets