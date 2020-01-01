Do Not Sell My Personal Information

VIDEO: Pete Alonso and Mets Manager Luis Rojas Surprise 82-Year-Old Fan via FaceTime After Her Cancer Diagnosis

by: Jack Murphy 12up 2m

This 82-year-old woman received a heartfelt call from New York Mets Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas after being diagnosed with cancer

