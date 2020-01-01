Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
48269286_thumbnail

Mets legend and Italian national team manager Mike Piazza applauds 'selflessness' of healthcare workers during Covid-19 outbreak

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Piazza played for Italy in the 2006 World Baseball Classic, was the team's hitting coach in 2019 and 2013, and was named the club's manager this past November.

Tweets