Coronavirus could force MLB to cancel 2020 draft - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 13s
MLB, along with the NHL and NBA, suspended their seasons last week because of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening Day has been delayed at least eight weeks because of COVID-19.
Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas made a nice gesture towards a Mets fan who was in need of some comfort, plus two other players from across the league stepped up to help provide some relief for the developing crisis. Read all about it in today’s morning news. https://t.co/fyFHsbwq1BBlogger / Podcaster
We were supposed to wake up today and see a ton of tweets that Opening Day was a week away. My heart literally hurts. Everyone stay safe and healthy. Hopefully we’ll see you soon, @MLB 💔Misc
Hi Twitter. I'm back. 🤣😂 Took me a whopping 24 hours. Reason: I almost missed that great story about #Mets @Pete_Alonso20 & Rojas calling "GAMMY"! Lucky a friend text me & I was able to use it in my @fox5ny #GDNY sports report. Uplifting sports story in these crazy times. #LGMTV / Radio Personality
This is actually a phenomenal idea. And, people would watch. Which means people would be distracted. 9 inning games, 3 outs per inning. Make it a bracket tournament.Blogger / Podcaster
Sounds like a Brisco and Green fan to me.This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it https://t.co/4HNVPWrzmEOwner / Front Office
Mets Police Morning Laziness: former Mets player Todd Frazier Instagrammed a Pizza https://t.co/S6NTSaZiKXBlogger / Podcaster
