Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
51769705_thumbnail

2020 First Time In A Century Baseball Season Shortened By World Events

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5m

The first ever time Major League Baseball ever had to shorten a season was during World War I. As explained by the Baseball Hall of Fame, things were much different during that war than it was duri…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 3m
    Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas made a nice gesture towards a Mets fan who was in need of some comfort, plus two other players from across the league stepped up to help provide some relief for the developing crisis. Read all about it in today’s morning news. https://t.co/fyFHsbwq1B
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 5m
    We were supposed to wake up today and see a ton of tweets that Opening Day was a week away. My heart literally hurts. Everyone stay safe and healthy. Hopefully we’ll see you soon, @MLB 💔
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio 9m
    Hi Twitter. I'm back. 🤣😂 Took me a whopping 24 hours. Reason: I almost missed that great story about #Mets @Pete_Alonso20 & Rojas calling "GAMMY"! Lucky a friend text me & I was able to use it in my @fox5ny #GDNY sports report. Uplifting sports story in these crazy times. #LGM
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 34m
    This is actually a phenomenal idea. And, people would watch. Which means people would be distracted. 9 inning games, 3 outs per inning. Make it a bracket tournament.
    Ken Krsolovic
    @MLB why not recreate the 1960 Home Run Derby TV show during the break? Takes only a handful of people and an empty ballpark. Just use available players from either Florida or Arizona. Set up a bracket and televise it live over a week or two. One matchup per night! @jaysonst
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    (((Zach Weber))) @ZachMWeber 49m
    Sounds like a Brisco and Green fan to me.
    Peter Schultz
    This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it https://t.co/4HNVPWrzmE
    Owner / Front Office
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 1h
    Mets Police Morning Laziness: former Mets player Todd Frazier Instagrammed a Pizza https://t.co/S6NTSaZiKX
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets