Mets and Baseball on Pause
by: themissingvoice — Talkin' Mets 1m
Show Notes Why it took so long to come back on the air. What kind of baseball season are we looking at? 1995? 1981? A half season or less? The MLBPA vs. owners is ramping up and the labor battle is here. The repercussions on attendance and on how...
The Mets and Marlins won’t head to Puerto Rico this seasonAs expected, both the Mexico City series scheduled for April 18-19 (Padres-Diamondbacks) and the San Juan series scheduled for April 28-30 (Mets-Marlins) have been canceled. https://t.co/DPBQpOIjIeBeat Writer / Columnist
March Metness! Mets trivia time! Steve in BKLYN vs Tim in North Carolina! https://t.co/e34vndIkkQSuper Fan
Awesome@EvanRobertsWFAN I made a list all World Series games that you can watch on YouTube. You can check it out here. The list currently goes from 1961-2019. Go watch some baseball! https://t.co/KzxQxJeGxzBlogger / Podcaster
VIDEO: Pete Alonso surprises lifelong Mets fan with call, makes her day https://t.co/q9e1eboY8h #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
MLB cancels Mets vs. Marlins in Puerto Rico https://t.co/KtDGfwkWMJBlog / Website
RT @NewsdaySports: Ex-Met Doug Flynn helping raise money for caregivers at parents' Kentucky living center | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/6kWcYgiFbi #Mets https://t.co/TaWFyxIgL8Beat Writer / Columnist
