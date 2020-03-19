Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets and Baseball on Pause

by: themissingvoice Talkin' Mets 1m

Show Notes Why it took so long to come back on the air. What kind of baseball season are we looking at? 1995? 1981? A half season or less? The MLBPA vs. owners is ramping up and the labor battle is here. The repercussions on attendance and on how...

