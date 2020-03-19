Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Duck Knight Rises: Matt Harvey dominates as Ducks roll on

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Man things are tons of fun here at New Shibe Park as things keep rolling for your favorite virtual team. First up, I know you all like to know how Tom Terrific (TM) is doing…it’s April 17th and he’s got a game against the Mariners. And of course The...

