Mets' 2020 series against Marlins in Puerto Rico has been canceled due to coronavirus

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The series had been set to take place at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, as the league planned to head to Puerto Rico for the second time in the past three seasons.

