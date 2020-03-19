New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Officially cancels Mets trip to Puerto Rico, didn’t cancel London Series
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Thanks Captain Obvious – the Mets will not be playing the series in Puerto Rico. Baseball is still pretending the game will happen at all, which would be in Miami now April 28-30. While being delusional, MLB still is acting like the London Series...
Tweets
-
The way @FLOTUS is being treated in the media is disgraceful. She is merely trying to get important word out like donating blood or following social distancing. Disagree with President but disrespecting Melania is so classless and I certainly don't expect it from media.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That was fun! @M_Marakovits joined on IG Live for a few mins. Very cool.TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: MLB News: Chris Sale To Have Tommy John Surgery https://t.co/wE7ZekA8wk #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OllieNYankees: Very cool, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris (in Maris’ first time back at the Stadium) throwing out the first pitch. https://t.co/32LIwQvsePBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hopping on Instagram live for a few minutes. Be forewarned- I shaved the beard because of.....a razor mishap. Let’s do it for a few minutes before the show tonight at 7:00. IG: thatguycarlinTV / Radio Personality
-
If Coronavirus doesn’t get me, this 36-hour temperature change will.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets