New York Mets

The Mets Police
MLB Officially cancels Mets trip to Puerto Rico, didn’t cancel London Series

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Thanks Captain Obvious – the Mets will not be playing the series in Puerto Rico. Baseball is still pretending the game will happen at all, which would be in Miami now April 28-30. While being delusional, MLB still is acting like the London Series...

