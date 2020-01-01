Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets – Miami Marlins series in Puerto Rico officially canceled: It won’t be rescheduled

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2m

The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins won't play in the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico this year, as was scheduled from April 28-30

