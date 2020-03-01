Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10337729_154511658_lowres-400x267

MLB News: Chris Sale To Have Tommy John Surgery

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 6s

The Boston Red Sox announced that LHP Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.Sale, 30, experienced pain in his throwing elbow and underwent an MRI at the beginning of Mar

Tweets