RT @ adambedders : Our 5 year old seems to have deemed himself the local virus warden. Over the fence to our neighbour: ‘JEAN YOU NEED TO GO INSIDE’ ‘Okay I will in a minute’ ‘YOU’RE OLD AND THERE’S A VIRUS’ ‘I’m not that old thank you’ ‘HOW OLD ARE YOU JEAN?’ ‘I’m 68.’ ‘THAT IS NEARLY 70 JEAN.’