Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51796689_thumbnail

Tales of The Duck Knight: Matt Harvey keeps on rolling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Fast forward to April 23rd…and man how good is Seaver?  4-0 and not even May 1st.  The de-aging serum has worked wonders, and he is pitching like he did in his 20s. But you know what follows Seaver Starts right?  It’s Harvey Day! We’re in Houston,...

Tweets