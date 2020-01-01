New York Mets
Delay in the start of the season will impact the New York Mets and the rest of the NL East
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 12s
MLB.com analyzed the impact that the delayed start of the 2020 MLB season will have on the New York Mets and other NL East squads
The New York Mets today announced that the club has optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor, infielder Andrés Giménez and catcher Ali Sánchez to Syracuse (AAA).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: MARIANO RIVERA coming up at 4PM with @RealMichaelKay @DonLagreca @Rosenbergradio on @TMKSESPN -- Listen weekdays 3-7PM on @ESPNNY98_7FM, TuneIn, ESPNApp, "ESPN New York" on smart speakers or https://t.co/0Zwv05v6jq. https://t.co/wY9Q1nYoGeTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @chelseajnimmo: Hey my Mets family!! Have any ideas/contacts?? My home hospital is in desperate need of supplies, especially when it comes to masks! Your help would be greatly appreciated! https://t.co/H5AxuJKSVZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Went 2 store- aside from tissue paper shelves were fully stocked. For elderly there's special hours & ability 2 deliver groceries which is great. Was told the Olive Bar-1 of my favs was taken away cause people were sticking their hands in grabbing olives.Whats wrong with people?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets made three cuts from a major league spring training that is on an indefinite hiatus: Tyler Bashlor, Andres Gimenez and Ali Sanchez.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Something different: On Friday the NY Pro Scouts will begin a live feed at 4 pm on Instagram with @businesslunchproductions and Gary Perone, Assistant GM of the Brooklyn Cyclones (@brooklyncyclones) where fans can ask questions and get a little baseball back in their lives.Beat Writer / Columnist
