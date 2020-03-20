Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Press release: Mets roster moves | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 20, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor, infielder Andrés Giménez and catcher Ali Sánchez to Syracuse (AAA).

