New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres Gimenez Among Three Players Optioned

by: Laney Ortiz Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets sent RHP Tyler Bashlor, infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Ali Sanchez down to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.Bashlor, 26, ended his short spring with an 11.57 ERA and a WHIP of 2.571.

