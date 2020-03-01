Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51143664_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: Mets Pitching Prospect, David Peterson

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets drafted starter David Peterson with the 20th pick in the 2017 draft. The 6'6'' left-hander was seen as a polished arm that could make it to the big leagues quickly. He was throwing his fa

Tweets