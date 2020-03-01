1/OK, so I figured I would tell the story because this is the time for a good story. Classic Mets of course. It was Aug. 30, 1997. NYM were way behind Atlanta, but were in play for a wild card. But tension had existed all year between Valentine and Harnisch, who had missed a lot

David Waldstein Larry_Rocca @markpherrmann @Joelsherman1 @ JonHeyman Oh, gosh, yes. The whole Harnisch vs. Bobby V. Saga, which started in spring training, continued to the first trip of the year on the West coast and unltinately the confrontation in the Baltimore Renaissance lobby. Good stuff.