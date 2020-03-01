New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Parents You Made It Through One Week Of Homeschooling
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 52s
The first week of homeschooling our children while working from home is complete. Believe it or not, the worst part of this is all over because the adjustment periods are always the toughest. So, t…
Tweets
-
If you're a fan of Alice in Chains, Comes With The Fall, or just plain good music, check out @WilliamDuVall's streaming show on Wednesday.My Facebook Live Stream concert on Wednesday March 25 will start at 4:00PM Eastern U.S. time. That’s 20:00 Western European Time, 21:00 Central Euro Time, 22:00 Eastern Euro Time, & 23:00 Moscow Standard Time. It’ll also be simulcast on the @consequence site. #williamduvall https://t.co/P1qZORLnujBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @SNYtv: NOW: Mets-Tigers (5/26/19) 2PM: Mets-Dodgers (5/28/19) 5PM: Mets-Diamondbacks (5/31/19) A retweet to anyone who can spot the trend in all the games we're airing... https://t.co/xGAheaOfAWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Super Joe got here just before the fun began in 2000 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ZTB1TmrD9vBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChrisCarlin: Top 64 Sports Movies of All Time: The Jimmy Chitwood Region. Vote now! We’ll discuss more tonight on CARLIN at 7:00pm Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "ESPN New York" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ChrisCarlin: Top 64 Sports Movies of All Time: The Jimmy Chitwood Region. Vote now! We’ll discuss more tonight on CARLIN at 7:00pm Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "ESPN New York" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets