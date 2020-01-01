New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Open Citi Field
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
4/13/09: The Mets officially open Citi Field as Mets legend Tom Seaver fires a strike to Mike Piazza in the ballpark’s ceremonial first pitch. Check out http...
Tweets
-
RT @CentralParkNYC: In order to assist Park users in safely practicing social distancing at this time, we are working to open all lawns that have been closed for the winter. The Great Lawn, Sheep Meadow, North Meadow, and East Meadow are open now. https://t.co/UCzzNNxvSTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BigRedRuckus: @MetsmerizedJoeD @Vindoggiedawg "ask anybody who saw them pitch & nine out of ten would tell you they’d take Koosman over Seaver when the game was on the line and you needed a big win" Yes, absolutely! Pitching 4 the HORRID '77-'78 @Mets teams ruined his chances for @baseballhall. Seaver escaped. Jerry didn't. https://t.co/lyfarVZw8ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
who's out of work right now and not getting paid?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Maybe they should have opened with, “Talk about … “ Turns out, I’m actually missing postgame news conferences.Gov. of New Jersey is asked about closing liquor stores as part of new measures. He did not close liquor stores. This is mentioned specifically in the announcement. Clean it up, reporters.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wish I could be outside with them today #familyMisc
-
New Post: MMO Mailbag: Why Retire Koosman’s Number Before Hernandez? https://t.co/YYPceRnRnh #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets