Mets Open Citi Field

RT @ BigRedRuckus : @ MetsmerizedJoeD Vindoggiedawg "ask anybody who saw them pitch & nine out of ten would tell you they’d take Koosman over Seaver when the game was on the line and you needed a big win" Yes, absolutely! Pitching 4 the HORRID '77-'78 @ Mets teams ruined his chances for @ baseballhall . Seaver escaped. Jerry didn't. https://t.co/lyfarVZw8Z