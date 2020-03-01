New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Through Everything, Baseball Is Our Normalcy
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 30s
Baseball means many things to many people. This game has been with us through everything, every year, from spring to autumn, and we like it that way.Now that the sport and the entire world hav
Tweets
-
So ... y'all got any of those Korean baseball streaming links?Blogger / Podcaster
-
They are playing baseball now in Korea. Gives us something to aspire to.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What’s funny is that *both* of Laettner’s regional-winning buzzer beaters came in part because the other team didn’t guard the inbounder.It’s amazing that coaches still — after THAT — don’t always automatically guard the inbounds pass.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We all wish you, your mother and your entire family well, and for her to have a speedy recovery.Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a guy to listen to. He’s usually right.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Join us in wishing the best for Maggie’s mom.Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets