New York Mets

12up
51821191_thumbnail

VIDEO: Pete Alonso and His Fiancé Playing MLB The Show While Quarantined is Amazing

by: Jack Murphy 12up 35s

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso faces off against his fiancee in a matchup of MLB The Show

Tweets

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 3m
    So ... y'all got any of those Korean baseball streaming links?
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 13m
    They are playing baseball now in Korea. Gives us something to aspire to.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 15m
    What’s funny is that *both* of Laettner’s regional-winning buzzer beaters came in part because the other team didn’t guard the inbounder.
    Nicole Auerbach
    It’s amazing that coaches still — after THAT — don’t always automatically guard the inbounds pass.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 26m
    We all wish you, your mother and your entire family well, and for her to have a speedy recovery.
    Maggie Wiggin
    Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 27m
    This is a guy to listen to. He’s usually right.
    Bill Ackman
    https://t.co/TgIfNvz6J7
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 31m
    Join us in wishing the best for Maggie’s mom.
    Maggie Wiggin
    Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.
    Blogger / Podcaster
