VIDEO: Pete Alonso and His Fiancé Playing MLB The Show While Quarantined is Amazing
by: Jack Murphy — 12up 35s
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso faces off against his fiancee in a matchup of MLB The Show
So ... y'all got any of those Korean baseball streaming links?Blogger / Podcaster
They are playing baseball now in Korea. Gives us something to aspire to.Beat Writer / Columnist
What’s funny is that *both* of Laettner’s regional-winning buzzer beaters came in part because the other team didn’t guard the inbounder.It’s amazing that coaches still — after THAT — don’t always automatically guard the inbounds pass.Beat Writer / Columnist
We all wish you, your mother and your entire family well, and for her to have a speedy recovery.Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.Blogger / Podcaster
This is a guy to listen to. He’s usually right.Beat Writer / Columnist
Join us in wishing the best for Maggie’s mom.Knowing that we’ll all be connected to COVID-19 in some way doesn’t prepare you for the call from your mom that she tested positive. Stay inside, y’all. Take care of your neighbors. My mom will probably be okay but many, many others won’t be.Blogger / Podcaster
