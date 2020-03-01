New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL East Positional Rankings: Catcher
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 2m
Catcher may be one of the more curious positions for a big league baseball team to try filling, given all the directions executives and coaches can take.You can make a straightforward shot at
Tweets
-
Good to hear Billy Packer’s voice again.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Birthday shoutout to @SugarDiaz39! 🎉⚾️🎈Official Team Account
-
RT @HDMHApparel: Our local food banks are working round the clock to support families in need of hunger-relief services. Along with @HDMHFoundation,we are joining the cause by donating 50% of our sales to @foodbank4nyc & @longislandcares!Please visit https://t.co/lsE7lNiuz1 for more info! #HDMH https://t.co/IAOt5N9utdPlayer
-
Love to see it.MLB The Show 20 has a fan at Rogers Centre wearing a @STR0 jersey https://t.co/c6apSTVKk2Player
-
guys, be careful about tweets you share. cuomo said it would take 4-9 months to overcome this, ie the economic effect, etc. not that we would be on lockdown for that long we need to take things day by day. we need to be aggressive in staying home now to help get it under controlGov Cuomo expects present lockdown to last 4-9 months, ballpark. A few weeks isn’t remotely plausible. Scale of direct economic relief for 10-20% unemployment must reflect that.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sir_knixo: Taking a trip down memory lane watching @USABaseball's 2017 road to victory on @MLBNetwork. @STR0 really put on for the nation. Thanks for the memories! https://t.co/ybBqdFsBZzPlayer
- More Mets Tweets