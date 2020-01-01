Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
48086500_thumbnail

SEE IT: Here's how SNY's Keith Hernandez is passing the time without baseball

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 48s

Like the rest of us, SNY's Mets game analyst Keith Hernandez is trying to find ways to pass the time while self-quarantining to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tweets