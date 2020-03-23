New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coronavirus: How NY Mets minor leaguers are handling baseball's delay
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 5m
“I love baseball with all my heart, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game. (COVID-19) is a national emergency.”
Tweets
-
Hey @GioWFAN who the hell is that a caricature of?Minors
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Matt Harvey misses his buds https://t.co/u4vjynBSe8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Any of you have experience with a streamed auction? We have many items we don’t “need” that could raise a bunch of $ to those in need. Mets memorabilia, 1 of 1 T7L samples, and more. We can stream it, just trying to figure out how to pull off the bids in real time. Any help?Super Fan
-
Where have all of the outfield prospects gone? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/40yColrQEpBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Stroman, Smith Ready For Virtual Tournament https://t.co/YyrYcKv5an #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WBCBaseball: Team USA takes home the World Baseball Classic trophy for the first time. What was your favorite moment of the 2017 WBC? https://t.co/S1uHyJmZwhPlayer
- More Mets Tweets