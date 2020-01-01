New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Top prospect Mauricio earns high school diploma
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
The scouting report on Ronny Mauricio generally goes something like this: Lithe. Athletic. Quick bat. Raw power. Advanced for his age. On the diamond, it is easy to see glimpses of Mauricio’s potential at age 18. Earlier this spring, after Seth Lugo...
