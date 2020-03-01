New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: Mets Reliever, Paul Sewald
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mets drafted Las Vegas native Paul Sewald in 2012 from the University of San Diego. Paul's childhood friend Kris Bryant was a teammate at San Diego for two years.Sewald was a starter his senio
Tweets
-
Fernando Tatis Jr. edged Christian Yelich by 12 votes. Blake Snell upsets Lucas Giolito. Walker Buehler, Manny Machado, Noah Syndergaard win convincingly. Round 1 voting is in the books. Get your votes in for Round 2. https://t.co/FhJkwPzG6xBlogger / Podcaster
-
Decided to make a 25-man roster of obscure/random Mets, here's lineup/bench: C Omir Santos 1B Jorge Toca 2B Anderson Hernandez SS Mike Bordick 3B Damion Easley OF Chris Carter OF Richard Hildago OF Jason Pridie Jeff Keppinger Melvin Mora Desi Relaford Joe Hietpas Victor DiazBeat Writer / Columnist
-
And I just heard that NJ governor @PhilMurphyNJ is going to release 1,000 or more inmates back into societyMisc
-
Can someone please tell me logically why NYC Mayor @BilldeBlasio is releasing 200 prisoners with more to come after further review?Misc
-
RT @NYBBWAA: 'It's a pandemic, man': How three NY Mets minor leaguers are handling baseball's delay by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: On March 14, a Saturday, #Mets leaders met with the organization’s 100-plus minor leaguers… https://t.co/8PJWIDjDU3 https://t.co/feIaKEfHIIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Edvee87: awesome Art class guys my daughter loved it for 15 min @hermsterms @The7Line @DarrenJMeenan @MrMet @mrsmet @Mets https://t.co/33WN3xQGHZSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets