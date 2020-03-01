Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51849901_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: Mets Reliever, Paul Sewald

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets drafted Las Vegas native Paul Sewald in 2012 from the University of San Diego. Paul's childhood friend Kris Bryant was a teammate at San Diego for two years.Sewald was a starter his senio

Tweets