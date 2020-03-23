New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB umpire Joe West says Paul Lo Duca is ignoring his defamation suit
by: Priscilla DeGregory — New York Post 2m
A lawyer for Major League Baseball umpire Joe West says Los Angeles Dodger Paul Lo Duca has not responded to a defamation suit brought by the ump, and he wants a judgement to be made against him. West
Tweets
-
RT @Metsmerized: 💥MMO Giveaways!!!💥 🍎 New York Mets 2020 Topps Limited Edition 17 Card Set!! 🍎 👀 Look Who's On Top!!! A Factory Mint Pete Alonso Rookie Cup!!! 👀 RT & Follow to Enter! 👍👍 3️⃣ Three Winners Announced Thursday‼ Good Luck and LFGM!!! 💙🧡 https://t.co/voOj4LscTqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: 💥MMO Giveaways!!!💥 🔥 Brand New Hardcover Edition of MOOKIE - Life, Baseball, and the '86 Mets. 🔥 266 Pages, Color Photos. Mint Condition! Great reading and a must have for all Mets fans. 💙🧡 RT & Follow to Enter! Two Winners Announced Thursday! Good Luck and LGM! 🍎 https://t.co/ipuVBqA7PpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: 💥MMO Giveaways!!!💥 🔥2018 Topps Archives Mets 11 Card Team Set!!!🔥 💙 Mint Condition Set Includes Amed Rosario Rookie, Jacob deGrom Cy Young, Plus Special Editon Mike Piazza & Tom Seaver!!! 🧡 RT & Follow to Enter! Three Winners Announced Thursday! Good Luck and LGM!!!🍎 https://t.co/QasgfNB2j6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Buy, trade or hold? Analyzing four key Mets and what their futures could bring (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/z8wU2FtQAXTV / Radio Network
-
RT @JustinCToscano: "It's a pandemic, man," one Mets minor leaguer said. "There's no playbook for this." This is a story about the minor-league side — a strange few days before camp was shut down, why it's bigger than baseball and a few guys' plan moving forward. https://t.co/OfJUcZMNJCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gotta offer up a true “Thank you” to all my friends out there. You know me so well to know — that if you challenge me to do push ups, you’re dead to me. And you also know — I won’t do them anyway. #ThankYouTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets