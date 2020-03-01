Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Dodgers legend Vin Scully relives Great Depression during coronavirus isolation, offers happy coping advice

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com

Vin Scully says "from depths of (the Great) Depression we fought our way through World War II, and if we can do that, we can certainly fight through this (coronavirus pandemic).

Tweets