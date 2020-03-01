Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51863610_thumbnail

Mets One Year Wonders: Joe Christopher Shined for 1964 Amazins’

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 6m

Joe Christopher already held a proud distinction before playing an inning for the New York Mets. In 1959, Christopher became the first player from the U.S. Virgin Islands to ascend to the majors,

Tweets