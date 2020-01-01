New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball America Q&A: Ricky Meinhold
by: Josh Norris — Baseball America 4m
Baseball America recently got to speak with Ricky Meinhold, the Mets' new minor league pitching coordinator with a multi-faceted background.
Tweets
-
Podcast https://t.co/izdcext5DI Bill Ripken talks about his new book and offers a reality check on the practical application of some analytics -- and he's got stories about his brother's healing powers, wrestling, and his Dad's toughness.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Really interesting chat with Jerry on how pitchers are coping and what it was like to watch Jacob deGrom blossom up close.On the latest #Metrospective, @TimBritton and I caught up with old friend @jerryblevins. On how players are staying prepared, how long it'll take to gear up when it's time to play, and #Mets memories: https://t.co/zWyBdcZrjeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When it comes to drum covers one of the most difficult to pull off has got to be Fool in the Rain by Led Zeppelin. Last night I watched a 14 year old girl cover it to perfection. I was floored at how good she was.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JDaniel2033: From 1969 through 1975, Tom Seaver struck out 1,724 batters while allowing just 1,492 hits, posted a WHIP of 1.01 and won 3 Cy Young Awards. #Mets https://t.co/4YiOX1twgTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JFerramosca: I got the book already but @Metsmerized ALWAYS has the best info on our team. The giveaways are a great bonus! 👍🏻 https://t.co/zxp6gdT9ijBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hate to state the obvious, but that's not Jenny.There Was an Air of Mystery Why She Passed Away in The Film, until NowBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets