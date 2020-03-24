Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Video Game Mets Dumpster Fire: Virtually Vulgar Pete Alonso on IL for 2-3 weeks!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 46s

Oh no!  Virtually Vulgar Pete Alonso is on the IL with a fractured wrist! Pete has been off to an awful start for the last place Mets, and his rating is even dropping! Sources tell Virtual Mets Police that the coaches would grade Pete’s season so...

