New York Mets

The Mets Police
Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey Series #6: Mets wear Giants throwbacks

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

From 2010, the Mets wore throwbacks in the style of the old New York Giants. The Giants obviously didn’t have a Mr. Met on the sleeve. IIRC this was the game where Wright got beaned, and was never again the same player.  His 2012 stats were OK, but...

