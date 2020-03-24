New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard to Have Tommy John Surgery
by: DJ Kleinbard, Site Manager — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m
Noah Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery after it was announced that he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.
Tweets
-
The ripple effects of what Noah Syndergaard's Tommy John surgery means for the Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/jsshzOb6oFTV / Radio Network
-
I cant answer that question. I am not a subject matter expert in that field and decision making process. I can tell you surgery is not elective when it prevents you from doing your job or its emergency. This would in turn qualify as preventing Noah from doing his job.@michaelgbaron Still doesn’t answer the question unless Florida doesn’t have the corona virus? Shouldn’t all hospitals be limited to emergency procedures only?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: How Noah Syndergaard undergoing Tommy John surgery affects Mets’ pitching plans: https://t.co/4lME5kvnO1 https://t.co/s0XIRZrRdaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I hope Syndergaard is OK and that some day we have baseball, but right now here are the Mets probable starters: Thursday - no game Friday - no game Saturday - no game Sunday - no game Monday - no gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Providing context on Noah Syndergaard's Tommy John surgery given the current state of baseball (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/ZCJlkvbCDYTV / Radio Network
-
As it turns out, something *will* take place on Thursday, March 26 — just not what the Mets or fans had hoped. Noah Syndergaard will have Tommy John surgery. What it means for the Mets, who of course were given a cruel, twisted obstacle. https://t.co/xpR6Ed9JTRBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets