Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50591756_thumbnail

New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard has a torn ligament in his elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 7m

New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard is set to go under the knife, as he is nursing a torn ligament in his right elbow. He will miss the season

Tweets