Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Comeback
51876434_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard to undergo Tommy John Surgery, which is very bad news for the Mets if there’s actually a 2020 season

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 2m

If the COVID-19 outbreak is under control soon enough to have a 2020 MLB season, two of baseball’s top-10 starting pitchers (according to the ZiPS projections) won’t be part of it. Last Thursday, the Boston Red Sox announced that ace Chris Sale will...

Tweets