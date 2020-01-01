Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Brodie Van Wagenen Actually Prepared the Mets With Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha in Wake of Syndergaard Injury

by: Brendan Balsamo 12up 2m

Even though Noah Syndergaard has gone down due to a torn UCL, the New York Mets are prepared thanks to the signings of Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello.

