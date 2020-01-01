New York Mets
Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard needs Tommy John surgery
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery and will not pitch this year
There was reason to believe this was going to be Noah Syndergaard’s year. And now it’s over before it even started. #Mets https://t.co/YBA70i2rRYBeat Writer / Columnist
🛋 BNNY: Living Room Edition 🛋 @DougWilliamsSNY, @SteveGelbs, @martinonyc, and @Jim_Duquette provide the latest on Noah Syndergaard needing Tommy John surgery: 🔸 Noah's timeline 🔸 Where the Mets go from here 🔸 The future of the rotation ➡️ Tri-State CadillacTV / Radio Network
RT @MetsInAMinute86: I’ll say it again, I’ve been saying it for a couple years. I remember when people were crying about how the Mets needed to extend all of their pitchers since the 2015 season, because they had to keep them all before money would be an issue. #Mets #deGrom #Noah #Wheeler #MatzBlogger / Podcaster
What would a polar bear sophomore slump look like? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/poofrGVRpnBlogger / Podcaster
Within: * Why Noah Syndergaard is allowed to have his surgery now (as nonessential procedures are postponed) * Mets rotation outlook sans Syndergaard * And more https://t.co/ItK6zQC0chBeat Writer / Columnist
i am tired of watching you all do push-ups on instagramBlogger / Podcaster
