New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The New York Mets were right not to trade Steven Matz
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets were right to hold on to Steven Matz amid the Yankees' interest a few weeks ago. Thor's injury proved them right
Tweets
-
There was reason to believe this was going to be Noah Syndergaard’s year. And now it’s over before it even started. #Mets https://t.co/YBA70i2rRYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
🛋 BNNY: Living Room Edition 🛋 @DougWilliamsSNY, @SteveGelbs, @martinonyc, and @Jim_Duquette provide the latest on Noah Syndergaard needing Tommy John surgery: 🔸 Noah's timeline 🔸 Where the Mets go from here 🔸 The future of the rotation ➡️ Tri-State CadillacTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MetsInAMinute86: I’ll say it again, I’ve been saying it for a couple years. I remember when people were crying about how the Mets needed to extend all of their pitchers since the 2015 season, because they had to keep them all before money would be an issue. #Mets #deGrom #Noah #Wheeler #MatzBlogger / Podcaster
-
What would a polar bear sophomore slump look like? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/poofrGVRpnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Within: * Why Noah Syndergaard is allowed to have his surgery now (as nonessential procedures are postponed) * Mets rotation outlook sans Syndergaard * And more https://t.co/ItK6zQC0chBeat Writer / Columnist
-
i am tired of watching you all do push-ups on instagramBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets