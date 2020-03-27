New York Mets
Oh yeah we used to care about Wilpons selling the Mets and things like that
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
100,000 people have the Coronavirus, but I guess we can all multi-task and worry about the Wilpons selling or not, or even if baseball continues to exist at all. It all seems silly. Anyway, the Athletic wrote an article about the latest minor news...
RT @mcleanspub: You're going way back! We're are looking up to grilling up a few of those Burgers once the world gets under control! Cheers https://t.co/NCA1hL1oPwBlogger / Podcaster
Flashback to 6 years ago when they actually played baseball. Why a bacon cheeseburger? Because it was named after @CliffFloyd30 in Montreal when the Mets played the first ballgame there in 10 years. Could really go for another one at @mcleanspub Could go for some baseball too.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Solidd2355Brent: @Hardestyespn that last caller is absolutely right. I’m a Paramedic in NY and just had one of the worst nights of my life. I miss sports, but, we need to be safe. It’s so bad out there. Sports just do not matter right now. Be smart. Be safe. Everything will come with time.TV / Radio Personality
RT @newbalance: All hands on deck. Our U.S. factories are working to develop, manufacture and deliver facial masks to the hospital community. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/qxQ3uqBIyE https://t.co/xGKyCKx8LmPlayer
I don’t have official notice from the @mets that it went OK. I can’t rely on some random newspaper person. As for the rotation, it’s got an Ace, a guy that thinks he’s better than he is, my fave Met Rick Porcello and we’ll see what the rest does. They lost a major piece at #2@metspolice Still haven't heard any thoughts from u yet today about Noah Syndergaard's succesful Tommy John surgery. Care to tell us how you're feeling about it & the rotation going forward without him this season if there is one?? https://t.co/SE6pK3nbemBlogger / Podcaster
That's a wrap from @GarrisonBryant and his first viewing of The Big Lebowski on #CyclonesCinema Show us de money, GB:Minors
