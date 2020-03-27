Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Oh yeah we used to care about Wilpons selling the Mets and things like that

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

100,000 people have the Coronavirus, but I guess we can all multi-task and worry about the Wilpons selling or not, or even if baseball continues to exist at all.  It all seems silly. Anyway, the Athletic wrote an article about the latest minor news...

