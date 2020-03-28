Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51954732_thumbnail

Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt takes a ND against apparently not cheating Astros

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I have a pretty uneventful update for you. The good news:  the Astros apparently weren’t using garbage cans as they had little offense. The bad news:  Matt gave up one run in the 6th and then Melvin hooked him. In the 9th, the Astros walked off....

Tweets