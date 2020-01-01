Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Mets shamefully have yet to announce a plan to pay Citi Field workers

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

Once again, the Mets are acting like a penny-pinching bush-league team. This time, the focus is on out of work Citi Field workers who are not being paid.

