New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Simulated Recap: Mets Lose Another 11 Inning Game

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 46s

With there being no baseball, or really any professional sports being played right now, MLB The Show 20 continues simulating the 2020 season. The second game of the season went much like the first.…

