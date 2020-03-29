Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #11: 1992 Mets road throwback

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I have this slugged as the “91-92 road” and IIRC this was worn by the Mets as a throwback in San Diego.  I bought one as its a bit of a UNI-corn (Paul you can add that one to the lexicon) although I can’t remember the pastime I wore it as it’s kind...

