Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51974173_thumbnail

(LINK) Tom Seaver Trade: That time he was almost dealt to the Dodgers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I don’t know if I had ever heard this before.  Time for someone older than me to be upset that this dumb Gen Xer has never heard of this… On March 28, 1976, a report circulated from the Newark Star Ledger that Tom Seaver had been traded to the...

Tweets